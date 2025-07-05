Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,940.5% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11,847.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 59,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 58,643 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 237,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $129.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $98.47 and a 52-week high of $129.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.42.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

