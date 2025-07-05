Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,095,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,116,000 after acquiring an additional 178,997 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 218.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 54,625 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 443,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 306,174 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 173,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 93,852 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

