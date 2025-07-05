Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,996 Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIS. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIS stock opened at $284.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.72. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $213.26 and a one year high of $284.80.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

