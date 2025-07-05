Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,990 Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 579.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA PHB opened at $18.47 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $18.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average is $18.14.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

