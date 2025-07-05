Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 1,619 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092,558 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 19,986.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,486,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,590 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 372.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,453,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,530 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,586 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,286,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185,258 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PM opened at $179.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $278.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.80 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.59.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

