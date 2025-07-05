Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 255 Shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,535,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 395,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,389,000 after acquiring an additional 98,756 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,829,000. GGM Financials LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 359,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 81,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 56,617 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Price Performance

GPIQ opened at $49.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.26. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $38.13 and a 1 year high of $50.85.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4345 per share. This represents a $5.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.41.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.