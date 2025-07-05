AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,859,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,637,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,761,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,719,723,000 after buying an additional 2,640,644 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,667,000 after buying an additional 26,280,866 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $1,858,418,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AT&T by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,438,000 after buying an additional 10,945,679 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $203.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.12. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $29.19.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.90.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

