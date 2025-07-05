Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by GF Fund Management CO. LTD.

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total transaction of $1,679,412.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 190,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,305,897.60. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.64, for a total transaction of $1,793,386.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 206,648 shares in the company, valued at $46,628,054.72. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 410,815 shares of company stock worth $85,532,872. Insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.19.

Atlassian Trading Up 3.2%

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $213.43 on Friday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.58 and its 200-day moving average is $235.55.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

