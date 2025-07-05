Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC lowered its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.5% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 337.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $316.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $328.60 and its 200-day moving average is $319.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $260.83 and a 12-month high of $351.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $4,645,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,256.33. This represents a 53.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.04, for a total value of $342,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 45,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,502,278.92. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,080. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Barclays raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $372.00 to $371.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.29.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Stories

