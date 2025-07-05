ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,595 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $71.09 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $36.85 and a 12 month high of $71.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.74.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

