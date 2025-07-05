Argyle Capital Management LLC Sells 29 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Argyle Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,032,236,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 822.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,263,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,783 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 43,296.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 857,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,176,000 after acquiring an additional 855,961 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,566,000 after acquiring an additional 609,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8,343.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 177,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,775,000 after acquiring an additional 175,205 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHTR opened at $416.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $399.84 and its 200-day moving average is $369.32. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.66 and a 1-year high of $437.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.70 by ($0.28). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.26.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

