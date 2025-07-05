Argyle Capital Management LLC Has $696,000 Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Argyle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 221,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,622,000 after buying an additional 98,034 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,872,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $517.35 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.01 and a twelve month high of $532.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $461.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.74. The firm has a market cap of $141.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.55, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.86.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. Glj Research started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $499.00 price target (up previously from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial set a $440.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.04.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

