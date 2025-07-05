Argyle Capital Management LLC Has $696,000 Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Argyle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 221,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,622,000 after buying an additional 98,034 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,872,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period.
GE Vernova Stock Performance
Shares of GEV opened at $517.35 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.01 and a twelve month high of $532.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $461.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.74. The firm has a market cap of $141.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.55, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.86.
GE Vernova Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. Glj Research started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $499.00 price target (up previously from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial set a $440.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.04.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on GE Vernova
GE Vernova Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GE Vernova
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- The Apple Comeback Will Be Better Than the Setback
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- How a Government Loan Changes the Game for Plug Power
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Qualcomm’s Hold Rating Misses Strong Growth Story
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.