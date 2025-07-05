Argyle Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,650 HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Argyle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of HSBC by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,191,000 after acquiring an additional 200,054 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of HSBC by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after buying an additional 45,387 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 543.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSBC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $60.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.26.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

