Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and traded as high as $5.19. Arcadia Biosciences shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 79,150 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Sunday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $2.88. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 38.34%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Arcadia Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

