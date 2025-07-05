Analyzing Spotlight Innovation (OTCMKTS:STLT) & Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Spotlight Innovation (OTCMKTS:STLT – Get Free Report) and Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Spotlight Innovation and Align Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spotlight Innovation N/A N/A N/A Align Technology 10.29% 13.52% 8.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spotlight Innovation and Align Technology”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spotlight Innovation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Align Technology $4.00 billion 3.57 $421.36 million $5.49 35.87

Align Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Spotlight Innovation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Spotlight Innovation and Align Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spotlight Innovation 0 0 0 0 0.00 Align Technology 1 4 9 1 2.67

Align Technology has a consensus price target of $241.25, suggesting a potential upside of 22.51%. Given Align Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Align Technology is more favorable than Spotlight Innovation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Align Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Align Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Align Technology beats Spotlight Innovation on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spotlight Innovation

Spotlight Innovation Inc., a pharmaceutical company, acquires and develops proprietary therapies to address unmet medical needs with an emphasis on rare, emerging, and neglected diseases. It identifies in-licensing opportunities and manages product development through partnerships with universities, medical schools, contract research organizations, and contract manufacturing organizations, as well as pursues product commercialization opportunities, including out-licensing and strategic partnerships. The company is developing Crotoxin, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer. It also develops various compounds for the treatment of viral infections, including Zika virus infection; and products derived from cobra venom to treat chronic pain. Spotlight Innovation Inc. has a license agreement with Indiana University Research and Technology Corporation to commercialize STL-182, an orally-available small molecule that might have therapeutic potential for treating spinal muscular atrophy. The company is based in Urbandale, Iowa.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth. The segment also provides Invisalign moderate, lite and express packages, and Invisalign go and Invisalign Go Plus; retention products, Invisalign training, and adjusting tools used by dental professionals during the course of treatment; and Invisalign Palatal Expander, a 3D printed orthodontic device; and 3D printing solutions. Its Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services segment offers iTero intraoral scanning system, a single hardware platform for restorative or orthodontic procedures; restorative software for general practitioner dentists, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons; and orthodontists software for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, and fabrication of printed models and retainers. This segment also provides Invisalign outcome simulator, a chair-side and cloud-based application for the iTero scanner; Invisalign progress assessment tool; Align Oral Health Suite, a digital interface designed to enhance dental consultations; and TimeLapse technology, which allows doctors or practitioners to compare a patient's historic 3D scans to the present-day scan, as well as subscription software, disposables, rentals, leases, pay per scan, and CAD/CAM software solutions. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

