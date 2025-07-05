Analyzing Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) and Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) and Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.9% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Golub Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Golub Capital BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and Golub Capital BDC”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance $99.92 million 3.01 -$5.63 million ($0.91) -8.19 Golub Capital BDC $724.68 million 5.43 $273.79 million $1.13 13.08

Golub Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Technology Finance. Horizon Technology Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golub Capital BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.7%. Golub Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out -145.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Golub Capital BDC pays out 138.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Horizon Technology Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golub Capital BDC has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Horizon Technology Finance and Golub Capital BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance 2 2 1 0 1.80 Golub Capital BDC 0 1 3 0 2.75

Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus target price of $8.45, indicating a potential upside of 13.35%. Golub Capital BDC has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.91%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than Golub Capital BDC.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and Golub Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance -36.34% 13.98% 5.75% Golub Capital BDC 35.50% 10.59% 4.86%

Summary

Golub Capital BDC beats Horizon Technology Finance on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Technology Finance

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. It typically invests in diversified consumer services, automobiles, healthcare technology, insurance, health care equipment and supplies, hotels, restaurants and leisure, healthcare providers and services, IT services and specialty retails. It seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in first lien traditional senior debt, first lien one stop, junior debt and equity, senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.