Analyzing European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) & DS Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:DSKX)

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) and DS Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:DSKX – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares European Wax Center and DS Healthcare Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio European Wax Center $216.92 million 1.48 $10.46 million $0.20 29.05 DS Healthcare Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

European Wax Center has higher revenue and earnings than DS Healthcare Group.

This table compares European Wax Center and DS Healthcare Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets European Wax Center 4.38% 23.65% 3.35% DS Healthcare Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for European Wax Center and DS Healthcare Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score European Wax Center 1 4 2 0 2.14 DS Healthcare Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

European Wax Center currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.48%. Given European Wax Center’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe European Wax Center is more favorable than DS Healthcare Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.1% of European Wax Center shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of European Wax Center shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of DS Healthcare Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

European Wax Center beats DS Healthcare Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About European Wax Center

(Get Free Report)

European Wax Center, Inc. operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About DS Healthcare Group

(Get Free Report)

DS Healthcare Group, Inc. is a personal-care, product development and marketing company. The company develops and markets proprietary branded personal care products that address thinning hair conditions, skin care and other personal care needs. It research, develops and formulates its own products, consistent with its mission to provide products that make a meaningful difference in the lives of its customers. The company was founded on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.