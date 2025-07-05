Analysts Set Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Price Target at $13.38

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTMGet Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.38.

VSTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Verastem from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Verastem from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Verastem from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Verastem from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th.

Insider Activity

In other Verastem news, CEO Dan Paterson sold 17,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $91,355.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 443,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,894.07. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Calkins sold 11,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $90,592.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,055 shares in the company, valued at $927,267.15. This represents a 8.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,796 shares of company stock worth $693,033 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verastem

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,653,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,778,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verastem Price Performance

Verastem stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.71. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTMGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.24). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verastem will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

Analyst Recommendations for Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

