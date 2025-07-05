Analysts Set Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Price Target at $13.38

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.38.

VSTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Verastem from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Verastem from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Verastem from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Verastem from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Verastem

In other Verastem news, CEO Dan Paterson sold 17,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $91,355.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 443,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,894.07. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Daniel Calkins sold 11,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $90,592.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,055 shares in the company, valued at $927,267.15. This represents a 8.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,796 shares of company stock worth $693,033 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,653,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,778,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verastem Price Performance

Verastem stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.71. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.24). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verastem will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

