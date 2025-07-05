Amy Simon Sells 876 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) insider Amy Simon sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $17,625.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,063.68. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Amy Simon sold 374 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $6,335.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $20.02 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $35.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.01. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.07.

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.13). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 609.24% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,871,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,303 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,480,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,060 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,239,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,330,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,270,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,265,000 after purchasing an additional 312,409 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,266,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,332,000 after purchasing an additional 309,260 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEAM has been the subject of several research reports. Jones Trading raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

