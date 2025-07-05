Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,387,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,362,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,819,000 after purchasing an additional 767,111 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,509,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,941,000 after purchasing an additional 21,988 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,150,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 50,441 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 96,357 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARDX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial lowered Ardelyx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.89.

Insider Activity at Ardelyx

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 46,817 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $191,013.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,547,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,582.96. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mott acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $726,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,896,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,641.73. This trade represents a 7.42% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 881,377 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,411 and have sold 125,143 shares valued at $517,667. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Price Performance

Ardelyx stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $7.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $74.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.40 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. Ardelyx’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Ardelyx Profile

(Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.