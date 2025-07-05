Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and traded as high as $1.68. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 125,090 shares trading hands.

Amerigo Resources Stock Down 1.5%

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Increases Dividend

About Amerigo Resources

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0218 per share. This represents a yield of 6.59%. This is an increase from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

