American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Stake Boosted by Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. increased its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. American Express comprises 0.8% of Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:AXP opened at $328.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $329.14.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 32.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $272.00 to $240.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.25.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

