Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Boosted by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 27,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 24.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 12,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 49,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $180.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.97 and a 200-day moving average of $175.60. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $208.70.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and six have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 255,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,695,000. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $36,330,928. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

