ALM First Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ALM First Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,125 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 30.6% of ALM First Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $141,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $575.22 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $575.67. The stock has a market cap of $692.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $543.05 and its 200-day moving average is $534.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.