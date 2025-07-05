AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXO) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,387,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SIXO opened at $33.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $248.24 million, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.58. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $33.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr\u002FOct ETF (SIXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.