Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Bought by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF makes up 1.1% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $12,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 434,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $104,132,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.66. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $43.75 and a 1 year high of $53.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

