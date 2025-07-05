Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Ajinomoto Co. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.23 and last traded at $27.22, with a volume of 34815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AJINY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Ajinomoto to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Ajinomoto to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Ajinomoto to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th.

Get Ajinomoto alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AJINY

Ajinomoto Stock Performance

Ajinomoto Company Profile

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 0.53.

(Get Free Report)

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ajinomoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajinomoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.