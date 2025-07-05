Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Director Sells $50,842.22 in Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) Director Christa S. Quarles sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $50,842.22. Following the transaction, the director owned 137,241 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,160.63. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $69.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 3.63. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $783.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.98 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Affirm by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,858,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,769,000 after buying an additional 2,888,827 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 140.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,544,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,074 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,949,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,030,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,272,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,434 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AFRM. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on AFRM

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.