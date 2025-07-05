Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,683 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,867,193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,475,000 after buying an additional 4,461,609 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,017,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,459,000 after buying an additional 2,889,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,072,215,000 after buying an additional 2,874,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12,097.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.4%

AMD opened at $137.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $223.64 billion, a PE ratio of 101.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.84 and its 200-day moving average is $111.58. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Melius Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.