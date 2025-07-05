Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,963 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $379.56 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.01 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.27.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.08.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

