Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Trims Stock Position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 524.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.25.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $221.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.75. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $172.51 and a 52 week high of $243.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.81%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

