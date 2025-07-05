Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 185 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 119.6% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.41.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:CVX opened at $148.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.07. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

