Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,059,505,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,160,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,577,600,000 after purchasing an additional 230,982 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,462,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,398 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,710,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,202,000 after purchasing an additional 246,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,216,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,136,000 after purchasing an additional 542,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $83,149.38. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 58,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,881.55. This trade represents a 0.91% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock bought 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $63,078.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,878,938.65. This represents a 0.93% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,386 shares of company stock worth $380,066. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.4%

Simon Property Group stock opened at $166.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.41. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.34 and a 1-year high of $190.14. The company has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.04. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.32%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 133.76%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

