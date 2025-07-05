Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Raises Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,634,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $756,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254,721 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 23,987,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $469,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,683 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,776,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $387,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,381 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,331,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 14,619,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $286,389,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Energy Transfer
In other news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $25,299.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,185.04. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.
Energy Transfer Stock Performance
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.3275 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.24%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.64.
Energy Transfer Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
Read More
