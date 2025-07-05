Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Purchases 1,020 Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises about 1.0% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $13,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 426.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.62, for a total value of $8,370,290.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,897,053.48. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.20, for a total value of $5,431,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 410,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,511,002.40. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,571 shares of company stock valued at $115,469,993 in the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.88.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $513.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.87. The company has a market capitalization of $128.06 billion, a PE ratio of -744.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

