Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $29.69 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 256,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,639 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for 2.2% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $29,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,435,314,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,584,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,581 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $325,752,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $218,918,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 10,808.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,155,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $133,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 1,150,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $137,826,186.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 73,006,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,746,121,435.60. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $142,573,261.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 82,171,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,844,191,703.20. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock worth $501,529,092 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. HSBC raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $138.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.10 and its 200-day moving average is $128.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

