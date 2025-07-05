Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $203.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.38.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.61.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

