Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Buys 2,401 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $3,858,428,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,080,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $900,934,000 after buying an additional 1,854,748 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,081,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,499,000 after buying an additional 1,232,043 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 13,842.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,131,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,080,000 after buying an additional 1,123,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $182,126,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,133. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 28th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.16.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE DLR opened at $172.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.45. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $129.95 and a one year high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 456.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

