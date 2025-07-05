Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Acquires 5,631 Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cfra Research lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.28.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average is $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

