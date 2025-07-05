Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 1,223 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of VO stock opened at $283.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.65. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

