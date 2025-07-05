Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,986 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,659,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,975,000 after acquiring an additional 205,590 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,086,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,015,000 after acquiring an additional 442,126 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6,305.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,194,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098,077 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,899,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,379,000 after acquiring an additional 634,469 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,813,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,072,000 after buying an additional 487,824 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $43.19 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

