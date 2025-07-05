Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Makes New $19.67 Million Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 333,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,672,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up 3.6% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.7%

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $62.87 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $44.40 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.53.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

