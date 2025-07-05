Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $30.82 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 5.6% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $30,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,832,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,454,000 after purchasing an additional 129,604 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Elite Financial Inc. now owns 33,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 483,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,984 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $243.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.07 and its 200 day moving average is $231.71. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

