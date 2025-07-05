Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $2.04 Million Stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned 0.43% of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QJUN opened at $29.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $589.55 million, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.73. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average is $27.86.

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

