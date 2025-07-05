Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $234,000 Holdings in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ericsson were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Ericsson by 7.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ericsson during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ericsson by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ericsson by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 373,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 88,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ericsson during the 1st quarter worth about $2,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ericsson from $8.90 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ericsson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

ERIC opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 168.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.14.

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.83 billion. Ericsson had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 16.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ericsson will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

