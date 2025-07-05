Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $724,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 1,609.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,677,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,047,000 after acquiring an additional 189,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

CUZ stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.36, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.13. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $22.33 and a one year high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.49 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 387.88%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

