8,248 Shares in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,248 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZION has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ ZION opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.69. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

