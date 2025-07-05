7,638 Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Purchased by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,088,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,556,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,443,000 after buying an additional 1,088,104 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,877,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,265,000 after buying an additional 911,610 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,521,000. Finally, Clune & Associates LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,309,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

DFUV opened at $43.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.05. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $44.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

