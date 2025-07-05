6,106 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Bought by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,106 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1,007.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $2,815,113.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,451,199 shares in the company, valued at $429,896,799.42. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,258,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 945,434 shares in the company, valued at $90,619,848.90. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,711 shares of company stock worth $13,710,319 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $98.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

