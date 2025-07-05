5,175 Shares in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in StoneX Group by 92.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in StoneX Group by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in StoneX Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in StoneX Group by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group Stock Up 1.2%

SNEX stock opened at $93.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.10. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.54. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $97.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.30 million. Analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Sean Michael Oconnor sold 34,083 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total transaction of $3,054,859.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,023,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,699,018.92. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 40,553 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $3,256,405.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 342,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,519,693.30. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,262 shares of company stock valued at $14,146,806. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair began coverage on StoneX Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Further Reading

